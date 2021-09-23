Nauru commemorates Sir Hammer DeRoburt Day with public holiday

The September 27 public holiday declared by President Lionel Aingimea has been published in the Government Gazette.

DeRoburt was the first elected President of Nauru following its independence in 1968.

He was president from 1968 to 1989, except for a two-year span (1976–78) when he was voted out of office and for a brief period in late 1986 when he was temporarily ousted by government opponents.

In 1982 he was awarded an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II.

DeRoburt is credited with introducing Australian Rules football to Nauru, which became the national sport.

He died in Melbourne in 1992.

Photo Loop Nauru (file)