Nauru College students complete cadets training

The Nauru Police Force initiated the programme in collaboration with the Education department.

The training began on 4 February and ended yesterday.

Nauru Media News-NTV reports smartly dressed in their school uniforms with gloves and caps, the 60 cadets comprising of 30 boys and 30 girls gracefully marched to the beat and sound of the police band while obeying the commands instructed by the parade commander.

After coming to a halt and standing at ease in front of the government office, words of welcome and the opening prayer were delivered before President Lionel Aingimea addressed the cadets and audience.

In his address, President Aingimea spoke about skills obtained through the cadet program that include; discipline, listening and skills of being able to do things and doing them diligently.

The President commended the Nauru Police Force and Education department for working together to instill these same principles in the young Nauru College cadets for their future endeavors.

Nauru Media also spoke with Pre-commander of the cadets X-sina Grundler on the importance of the cadet program as it will assist them as future leaders of Nauru.

The passing out parade was well attended by Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, members of the diplomatic missions, families and friends including colleagues of the cadets.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Nauru College cadets passing out parade