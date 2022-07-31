Nauru College and Sacred Heart College Year 8 classes begin on Monday

Students in Years 11 & 12 will continue face-to-face learning at Nauru Secondary School.

A government statement said preschool to Year 7 and Years 9 & 10 students are to collect learning package from respective schools from Monday between 11am-3pm.

Covid testing/swabbing will be done for Year 8 students of Nauru College and Sacred Heart and teachers when they arrive at school on Monday.

Teachers and students are reminded to wear masks to school otherwise they will be provided on arrival.

Covid measures (social distancing, masks and sanitise) will be maintained at the school entry points and collection points for learning packages.

Photo file Nauru College/Facebook