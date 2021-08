Nauru Media News NTV passengers departing Nauru included 34 patients on medical referrals, 19 family escorts and health staffs in Dr. Bill and Nurse Jane Short.

Before departure, patients and escorts were briefly informed of COVID-related regulations in Taiwan.

According to the Taiwan Embassy, the chartered flight will bring back 37 passengers from Taiwan.

It is the second plane chartered to transport patients requiring OMR to Taiwan.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV