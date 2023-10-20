Nauru Chamber of Commerce paves way forward for private sector businesses

The NCC’s journey started with the development of the Nauru Private Sector Development Roadmap in 2020.

“The hub is now willing and able to offer to Nauru Chamber of Commerce members a place of business focus, expertise, and excellence,” NCC vice president Paul Finch said, speaking on behalf of NCC president Sean Oppenheimer.

The Acting President Martin Hunt attended the ceremony on behalf of His Excellency President Russ Kun and patron of the NCC.

Mr Finch thanked President Kun and acting President and Finance Minister Hunt for their involvement and support since the start; and to the governments of Australia, UK and New Zealand; and Australian Business Volunteers for their assistance and funding support.

The Nauru Chamber of Commerce (NCC) office paves the way for private sector businesses access to resources and advice following its opening, 8 September.

The NCC’s journey started with the development of the Nauru Private Sector Development Roadmap in 2020.

“The hub is now willing and able to offer to Nauru Chamber of Commerce members a place of business focus, expertise, and excellence,” NCC vice president Paul Finch said, speaking on behalf of NCC president Sean Oppenheimer.

The Acting President Martin Hunt attended the ceremony on behalf of His Excellency President Russ Kun and patron of the NCC.

Mr Finch thanked President Kun and acting President and Finance Minister Hunt for their involvement and support since the start; and to the governments of Australia, UK and New Zealand; and Australian Business Volunteers for their assistance and funding support.