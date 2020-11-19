Nauru to celebrate International Children's Day

The ICD event, which hosts the theme "Investing in our future means investing in our children" will be held at the Aiue Boulevard from 9am to 5pm.

Nauru Media News NTV reports everyone is invited to take part in the celebration as there are prizes to be won for the activities.

Other activities like drama and sports are being held throughout the week in the lead up to Saturday’s celebration.

The United Nations has designated 20 November as International Children’s Day.

The event is aimed at promoting togetherness around the world, awareness of the problems children face and improve the welfare for all children.

Photo file Nauru Media News- NTV/Facebook Caption: Nauru children