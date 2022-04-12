Nauru border Covid cases get all clear

The three cases from the 31 March flight from Brisbane who had been isolating at the hospital’s negative pressure Acute Covid Unit, were cleared yesterday for release back into the community.

A statement said it has been more than the minimum required 10 days since the three cases were infected with Covid and all have remained well and free of symptoms whilst under medical observation.

They also returned negative PCR test results yesterday confirming they are no longer infected and confirming earlier test results showing that they are not contagious.

Daily Covid testing and regular health checks confirmed that no more passengers on the flight from Brisbane turned into a positive case and all remained negative.

President Aingimea thanked the community for the support in getting their Covid tests taken when called for.

Photo GIO Caption: Covid testing underway in Nauru