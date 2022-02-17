Nauru begins home schooling programme

The Department said, “When the new school year commenced this month on Monday 7th February 2022, over 500 students in class three, four and five from Nauru Primary School and Sacred Heart College commenced a new program initiated by the department of education in Home Schooling due to a shortage of teachers.”

The new programme is tasking parents and guardians to teach their children at home for up to four hours a day in four core subjects using materials already prepared by the department.

DOE added that, “The number of students taking part in the home schooling programme has not met expectations but the department is hopeful that slowly more students and parents will get on board.”

“The students learning packs are collected from Nauru Primary School at the beginning of the week on Monday’s and returned every day between 3 and 4pm where the child’s work will be assessed.”

“The community support service is another expectation ticked as this service assists parents and guardians with any queries they might have with anything regarding their children’s learning.”

“It is a challenge for some parents who are juggling work and having to teach their children at the same time, however it is a blessing in disguise as parents now have the opportunity to teach their children and know where they are in their learning and progress,” the department said.