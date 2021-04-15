Nauru appoints first high commissioner to Australia

Nauru’s presence in Canberra is important on many fronts and signifies the ever-strong relationship between the two countries.

High Commissioner Solomon arrived in Canberra on 07 March and presented her credentials to Australian Governor-General David Hurley, on 8 April at Government House, and the official residence of the Governor-General.

“I have the honour to present to you today my Letters of Credence accrediting me as High Commissioner for the Republic of Nauru.

“I also wish to convey on behalf of Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, President of the Republic of Nauru his personal warm greetings and best wishes to you, Excellency, your family and the people of Australia,” the High Commissioner said at the presentation.

A private meeting followed with discussions on matters of mutual interest to both Australia and Nauru, especially on the impacts of COVID-19.

The high commission office was established on 12 March 2020 but due to COVID-19, setting up office operations were postponed for a year. It is now staffed by First Secretary Kellen Deiye and office manager Yannick Harris.

Prior to taking up the position, High Commissioner Solomon was Nauru’s acting Secretary for Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

The High Commissioner’s foreign service began in 2000 as Nauru’s high commissioner to Fiji, but her notable career includes serving in various roles with the Asian Development Bank including director’s advisor to the Board of Director, Australia, ADB; Nauru’s chief secretary and acting secretary to cabinet; assistant director for the UN/Commonwealth at DFAT; and was a teacher and principal prior.

She holds a Masters in Public Policy Management from Monash University, Australia.

The Nauru Mission is located in Barton, Canberra, in the Australian Capital Territory

Photo source Twitter/Josie-Ann Jacob Dongobir Caption: Her Excellency Camilla Solomon (right) presents her credentials as Nauru’s High Commissioner to Australia with residence in Canberra