Nauru and Taiwan sign port MOU

The MoU is to enhance the relationship between the two entities and to further realise the opportunities for future communications regarding port operations and management and personnel training and development.

Taiwan Ambassador Dean Wang said he is pleased that Taiwan is able to assist Nauru in this new development and industry for Nauru into the future in terms of ongoing management and operations of the port.

Taiwan continues to work closely with other Nauru government and state –owned enterprise initiatives for the advancement of Nauru.

The MoU would see training opportunities for Nauruans on island and in Taiwan.

Photo Nauru Bulletin