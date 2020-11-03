 

Nauru and Taiwan sign port MOU

The Deputy Minister for Nauru and Port Authority, Russ Kun has co-signed a memorandum of understanding between the Authority and the Taiwan International Port Co to support the operations of the port once it is operational.

The MoU is to enhance the relationship between the two entities and to further realise the opportunities for future communications regarding port operations and management and personnel training and development.

Taiwan Ambassador Dean Wang said he is pleased that Taiwan is able to assist Nauru in this new development and industry for Nauru into the future in terms of ongoing management and operations of the port.

Taiwan continues to work closely with other Nauru government and state –owned enterprise initiatives for the advancement of Nauru.

The MoU would see training opportunities for Nauruans on island and in Taiwan.  

 

