Nauru and Taiwan sign MOU to establish a Taiwan Digital Opportunity Centre (TDOC)

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the TDOC project will provide equipment and expertise by Taiwan to train local talents to bridge the digital divide with the partnership of Nauru’s Department of Information, Communication and Technology (DOICT).

The MOU signing ceremony was held at the DOICT yesterday (Tuesday) and co-signed by Dean Wang, the ROC (Taiwan) Ambassador to Nauru and Pyon Deiye, Nauru’s Deputy Minister for ICT representing both governments respectively.

Ambassador Wang said that the TDOC project is to fulfill a commitment made by the Taiwan government during the 2019 Pacific Islands Forum meeting where Taiwan pledged to help its diplomatic allies bridge the digital divide and build up ICT capacity by providing equipment and introducing advance digital service programs to train seed teachers for the respective countries.

Ambassador Wang further pointed out that TDOC in Nauru shall serve as an ICT training Centre for Nauru nationals, including members of the general public and government officials.

After the signing of the MOU, the Taiwan Embassy will donate the ICT equipment necessary for the Centre, and will cooperate with the DOICT to design courses including computer repair and fault finding, internet connectivity and fault finding, and website construction through online teaching in three rounds of ICT seed training.

It will progressively extend to more advance courses of routing and VLAN configuration and design CCNA and network security in the future depending on the demands from local ICT officials and professionals selected by the Cooperative Partner during the cooperation period.

Ambassador Wang reasserted that the TDOC project is to show Taiwan’s continued support for Nauru to develop its ICT capacities and to honor the long lasting friendship between Nauru and Taiwan to grow from strength to strength.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Dean Wang, the ROC (Taiwan) Ambassador to Nauru (front) and Pyon Deiye, Nauru’s Deputy Minister for ICT sign the MOU to establish a Taiwan Digital Opportunity Centre (TDOC)