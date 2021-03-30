Nauru and Japan join forces to boost tourism

Nauru Tourism has partnered with Japan International Relations Organisation (JIRO) to promote Nauru and has attracted over 165,000 Twitters followers mostly in Japan.

Nauru Bulletin reports JIRO Deputy Director Tatsuya Haga, who co-partners the tourism promotion of Nauru says in February, JIROs Twitter account for Nauru attracted over 165,000 followers in four months, exceeding Finland, France, Germany and the USA.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) facilitated a meeting with Nauru Tourism Office and JIRO to follow up on the progress work of the tourism Memorandum of Understanding which came into effect in October 2020.

DFAT Director for Trade Masau Detudamo said he is pleased to see that Japan’s proposed plans are aligned with the three-year MOU with each year allocating a project and planning.

Nauru Tourism Chairperson Bernard Grundler presented his office’s plans and initiatives and hopes JIRO and Nauru Tourism can work together to match their plans over the initial three years.

Mr Haga says his office has immersed itself in public relations through the free services of Twitter as well as engaged in traditional mediums such as television and newspaper marketing.

The three-year plan includes focus on Twitter in 2021, tours and survey in 2022 and investment and development in 2023.

Mr Haga says when things return to normal from Covid-19 his office will plan small travel package tours for Japanese tourists to Nauru in 2022.

The construction of a tourism railway at Topside is also in the planning for 2023.

This proposal will be carried out by JIRO in consultation with Japanese railway companies.

A sister relationship request by the Governor of Tottori Prefecture in Japan is also on the table.

The prefecture has a population of 570,000 people and it’s the smallest in Japan.

The three parties exchanged questions for future collaboration and a way forward.

They will present further updates as plans firm up.

Photo source Nauru Bulletin