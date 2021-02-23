 

Nauru and Israel strengthen friendship

14:35, February 23, 2021
The Honorary Consul of Israel to Nauru, Sean Oppenheimer has presented his letter of credence to President of Nauru Lionel Aingimea M.P today (Tuesday) during an official visit to the Presidential office.

The presentation took place at the President’s Conference Room with Cabinet and Deputy Ministers in attendance.

According to Nauru Media News - NTV, President Aingimea looks forward to Israel’s support to Nauru and to hold to that friendship today and in the future.

Nauru and Israel established diplomatic relations in 2013.

The two countries have and continue to be in a good co-operative relationship since the establishment of their friendship and they’ve continued to develop that tie in areas that include; Health, Agriculture, Water and Food Security.

In August 2019, Nauru recognized Jerusalem as the state capital of Israel.

 

Photo Nauru Media News -NTV  Caption: President Lionel Aingimea (left) with the Honorary Consul of Israel to Nauru, Sean Oppenheimer (centre) and Mrs Pauline Oppenheimer 

     

