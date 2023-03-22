Nauru Ambassador presents credentials to UN in Geneva

The Director General of the United Nations in Geneva Tatiana Volavaya welcomed and received Jeremiah’s credentials at the United Nations office in Geneva last week.

A Government statement said Ambassador Jeremiah served as the Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Nauru prior to her appointment in Geneva.

In 2016 she completed her placement as Consul General in Brisbane, Australia and went to her next post in Taipei to be Nauru’s Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan).

She then moved to be Nauru’s Ambassador to Switzerland in 2019.

Ambassador Jeremiah studied at the University of the South Pacific (USP) in Fiji and Monash University in Australia where she graduated with qualifications of Bachelor of Arts and Diploma in Foreign Affairs and Trade respectively.

Photo credit GIO Caption: Ambassador Chitra Jeremiah (left) with the Director General of the United Nations in Geneva Tatiana Volavaya