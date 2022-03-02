Nauru Airlines unveils new livery

“The new design of our first new generation aircraft reveals an innovating, fresh, and minimalistic look is reflective of our nation’s flag,” the President said.

“The ‘waves of friendship' design, which has been a feature of the airline’s design since 2006, has been refreshed with navy-blue waves along the fuselage symbolising the Pacific Ocean and the role Nauru Airlines has connecting small island states to Australasia.

“This new livery represents months of work by Nauru Airline’s dedicated teams in Brisbane and Nauru and I would like to thank all of you for your perseverance throughout the last two years of certainty.

“This VH-INU Boeing 737-700 is the first aircraft of its kind to be introduced to Nauru Airlines’ and expands the operational capabilities of Nauru Airlines’ service, opening up opportunities to increase its network of destinations. As the airline transitions into the next generation of commercial aviation this aircraft allows us flexibility amid new demands for passenger, charter, and freight.

“I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf the Republic to Flying Colours for the phenomenal application of this new brand to the aircraft. We look forward to seeing the entire fleet sporting the white star of Nauru,” President Aingimea said.

This year is the airline’s 52nd year of service.

The unveiling ceremony was held at Australia’s Townsville Domestic Airport last week and the blessing delivered by Pastor Craig Hannay.

Photos Supplied Caption: President Lionel Aingimea speaks at the launch of the new livery for Nauru Airlines