Nauru Airlines suspends its services till further notice

The service has been suspended for two weeks.

A total of 337 people have been tested positive for Covid and there are community cases as well.

“As a consequence of national measures being put in place on Nauru to respond to Covid-19 outbreak. Scheduled passenger services into Nauru have been suspended for the next two weeks, or as further advised.”

“Nauru Airlines puts the health and safety of passengers as its top priority and will implement the highest measures to minimise the spread. Air freight services to Nauru will continue as normal.”