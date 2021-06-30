Nauru Airlines new B737-700 series aircraft stops over

The aircraft arrived from the USA.

It will depart again for Brisbane to undergo maintenance and to be re-registered as VH-INU according to Nauru Media News- NTV.

Most of the airlines pilots have been trained to operate this aircraft except for maybe one or two.

The two pilots bringing the aircraft are contracted delivery pilots who have FAA license.

The aircraft will operate once CASA registration is granted which is estimated to be between 3 to 4 months.

The airline said their team is very excited at the arrival of their new fleet member.

“It represents many months of hard work by all Departments to make this possible. More work ahead as we prepare the Boeing737700 for service in the coming months,” the airline said.

Photo source Nauru Airlines Caption: The new B737-700 aircraft at the airport in Nauru.