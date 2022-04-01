Nauru Airlines new aircraft arrives home

The new generation Boeing 737-700, piloted by Captain Vodrick Detsiogo, Captain Kristian Keke and Captain Dylan Rimmer, was greeted by a wave of spectators lining the length of the runway on either side.

Approaching from the west VH-INU descended to 1,500 feet for a fly-over of the runway before turning left heading northward for a full circle around the island and returning to the airport.

This time the captains conducted a 100 feet fly-by approach along the length of the runway before climbing back up to return for the final descent and landing from the west.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the airport terminal was off limits to the general public; but many witnessed the historic event from along the runway.

From the terminal balcony Pastor Gaye Hiram delivered the blessing for VH-INU followed by a welcome chant performed by Zachary Hartman and dancers on the tarmac.

In the parking position on the tarmac, the pilots displayed Nauru flags through the flight deck windows, before captains Detsiogo and Keke presented the aircraft by waving the flag from the top of the aircraft stairs.

Captain Detsiogo, who is also the Nauru Airlines vice chairman, said it has been 17 years since the iconic 12-pointed star was featured on the national airline's livery.

President Lionel Aingimea thanked the Republic of China (Taiwan) for its immense support in co-funding the aircraft and acknowledged the airline and especially the flight crew for the dedication and hard work to achieve this milestone.

Three scenic flights carrying school students, senior citizens and other passengers to nearby Banaba Island are scheduled today.

Photo supplied GIO