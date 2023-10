In a statement, a spokesperson for the carrier said it is adding Palau to its weekly "island hopper" route.

From November 30, the weekly flights will depart Brisbane on Thursday night, travelling each Friday via Nauru, Tarawa, Majuro and Pohnpei to Palau.

The return flight from Palau departs on Saturday.

Nauru Airlines Chair Dr Kieren Keke said he hopes it will reduce the isolation Pacific nations experience.