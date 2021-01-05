Nauru Airlines commits another plane for freight conversion

The schedule for redelivery is May 2021.

With reduced passengers due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the airline has had to adapt to the changes and the increased demand for freight both into Nauru and the Pacific islands as well as Australia.

According to the Nauru Bulletin, reduced passenger flights meant extra cargo was not being transported either including essentials like fresh food, mail, medicine and other necessities.

The airline has transformed one of its passenger planes to meet the demand and facilitate freight transport within the region.

A newly converted 737-300 freighter aircraft arrived home from Miami, Florida on 29 December.

Twenty people were involved in the conversion process which included removing the entire interior fit out, strengthening door frames and floor beams and installing a main deck cargo door and cargo loading system.

The aircraft will now have a main deck payload of up to 19,400 kilogrammes.

Photo Nauru Airlines/Facebook. Caption The newly converted 737-300 freighter aircraft arrives in Nauru