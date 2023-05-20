Nauru Airlines cadet trainees begin training in NSW

Jonah Harris, Jet Jeremiah, and Aiue Harris joined the programme in 2021, while Starsannah Engar later joined the group in 2022.

Since joining, the trainees underwent a cadet induction work experience with the airline on Nauru.

The cadets are currently taking up the 13-month training course and have just completed their induction week at AAPA.

Nauru Airlines Pilot Trainee programme began in March 2020 with Aoki Limen as the first trainee who was recruited internally.

Photo GIO