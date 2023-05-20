 

Nauru Airlines cadet trainees begin training in NSW

BY: Loop Pacific
11:48, May 20, 2023
22 reads

Nauru Airlines' first batch of cadet trainees have now commenced their training at the Australian Airline Pilot Academy (AAPA) in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia.

Jonah Harris, Jet Jeremiah, and Aiue Harris joined the programme in 2021, while Starsannah Engar later joined the group in 2022.

Since joining, the trainees underwent a cadet induction work experience with the airline on Nauru.

The cadets are currently taking up the 13-month training course and have just completed their induction week at AAPA.

Nauru Airlines Pilot Trainee programme began in March 2020 with Aoki Limen as the first trainee who was recruited internally.

 

Photo GIO     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Nauru Airlines
Cadet trainees
Training
  • 22 reads