Nauru Airlines adopts technology to help safeguard borders across Australasia

The airline will use Ink Health APIS to securely validate and share the Covid-19 test status of passengers and crew prior to travel. Test results will be uploaded by authorised clinics and laboratories directly into the system.

Nauru Airlines selected the Ink solution for its unique ability to verify passengers’ Covid-19 health status from paper-based test result certificates and multiple digital health wallets, as their adoption increases.

This information can then be interactively assessed by destination governments in advance of a flight departing, helping to reduce the number of cases arriving inside a country's borders.

Ink is helping Nauru Airlines conform to crew testing requirements by automating the scheduling and result management of COVID-19 tests for all of its crew. Prior to adopting the solution, managing this process was both complex and time-consuming.

Shawn Richards, CEO of Ink Aviation, says “Nauru Airlines is one of our most endearing client relationships. We have worked closely to deliver tangible time-savings within a simplified process. The sooner governments can reopen borders, the sooner we can get back to normal life and at Ink, we are committed to making this process safe.”

Geoff Bowmaker, CEO of Nauru Airlines, says “Passenger health and safety is our top priority. With Ink Health APIS we can be confident we are only accepting passengers and crew on board who have received trusted negative COVID-19 test results without imposing a lengthy pre-departure process.”

“We can also now coordinate our crew’s Covid-19 testing schedules and results via the solution, which makes the process much easier and gives us the confidence that all our staff are safe to fly.”

Ink manages the relationship with labs across an airline's network; eliminating fraud by providing a strong trust chain between the lab and authorities that assess the result. Health APIS provides a secure and trusted framework for any airline, airport, or immigration department to efficiently manage their borders and can be deployed from the cloud within a matter of days.

