Nauru Airlines 3rd freighter aircraft due mid-year

With borders closing and passenger numbers down due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic, the airline has had to convert it B737-300 passenger aircraft into a freighter.

According to a Nauru Media News – NTV report the change enables the airline to meet the demands of online shopping, freight cargo and transporting of humanitarian goods such as food and medicines to Nauru and in the region

Last week on Thursday, Nauru Airlines aircraft VH-ONU arrived in Nauru on its maiden operational flight

The Boeing B737-300 passenger aircraft was converted to a freighter in the last quarter of 2020 at Aeronautical Engineers, Inc. (AEI) Commercial Jet's facility in Miami, Florida U.S.A.

The airline has been given approval from its regulator CASA, to include the aircraft on Nauru Airlines Aircraft Operators Certificate (AOC) as a freighter aircraft instead of a passenger aircraft.

The freighter aircraft touched down smoothly after 2pm with Captain Kristian Keke piloting the aircraft.

It off-loaded its cargo and left on its return flight to Brisbane.

Photo source Nauru Airlines