Nauru agriculture division holds pig sale

The seven-month old pigs were sold for $250 each.

Nauru Media News NTV reports after making their payments at the revenue office, buyers made their way to Anabar farm to collect their pigs yesterday.

Some of the pigs were bought for family gatherings while some buyers plan to start their piggeries.

The Agriculture division sold the pigs to make space for a new batch of piglets and to sustain the livestock farm in Anabar.

There might be another sale when the new batch of piglets have grown to a reasonable size for sale in 6 months’ time.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV