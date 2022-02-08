Nauru’s Yaren Primary School registers more students

According to YPS, a lot of students are interested in joining the school for the first time compared to previous years.

“Grade 2 students are those that have been elevated from Grade 1 in 2021, while Grade 1 students are new and have transferred from their various infant schools.”

“Classrooms at the school had the names of students printed out and posted on their doors to allow parents easily see which class their child is in. “

Located in the district of Yaren, the school provides schooling for students in Years 1, 2 and 3.

Classes for the 2022 academic year began yesterday.