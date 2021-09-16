Nauru’s Yaren Primary School receives new shelter

The project is a shelter for a play-ground space at Yaren Primary School valued at $17,000.

The project is funded by NORI and co-supported by YPS Parents and Teachers Association.

NORI contributed $10,000 and the PTA provided $7000. .

Deputy Minister for Education, Richard Menke thanked NORI for their continuous support to the Education Department through its community initiative grant in providing the shelter.

He also acknowledged NORI for other support provisions that include USP scholarships and educational projects such as the Earn & Learn Agency project to address truancy.

This is the first NORI project to be completed with six more to be completed in the near future.

The launching of the shelter project conducted at school’s premises on Wednesday September 15 was witnessed by President Lionel Aingimea, Deputy Minister Menke M.P, NORI representatives and PTA members.