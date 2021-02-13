Nauru’s Nibok Infant School opens kitchen garden

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the Taiwan Technical Mission prepared the garden beds in advance.

Six seedlings comprising of; eggplant, cabbage, cucumber, ocra, tomatoes and sweet potatoes were planted by the students of Nibok infant with assistance from the Taiwan Technical Team.

The children enjoyed planting the seedlings.

Minister Dowiyogo and Ambassador Dean Wang joined in the activity and also got their hands dirty by planting some of the vegetables with the students.

The kitchen garden project for Nibok Infant school is an initiative by the minister with assistance from the Taiwan Embassy and the Taiwan Technical Mission team.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV