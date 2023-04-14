Nauru’s Ministry of Health SNAP programme gets underway

The SNAP programme was conducted over 3 days with a variety of activities which commenced from Tuesday to yesterday.

The programme aims to educate children about the effects of Smoking, Nutrition, Alcohol and Physical – SNAP.

A statement said “The First day of the SNAP programme saw a good number of children in attendance to join the programme with its first activity on Hygiene. Young children were educated about the importance of Hygiene.”

“Children were assembled in different age groups and various stations were set up for the day’s activities that included Medical treatment and treating bruises for the young children, Trachoma check-ups, Hair treatment, nail cutting and cleaning including hand washing.”

“The second day of activity was based on Nutrition and educating young children on the importance of eating healthy food and avoiding candies, chocolates and other unhealthy goods. Games and other activities were conducted for the children.”

“SNAP programme is initiated for children during their school holiday break to keep them active during the holiday.

The final activity was hosted yesterday with Physical Activities conducted that included novelty games.