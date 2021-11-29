Nauru’s mHealth platform promotes awareness about NCDs

Australian High Commissioner Dr Helen Cheney said that mobile health tools will be “efficient” and “a better way to reach people” via mobile devices and technology.

The mHealth platform was launched by the Department of Health with assistance of the Australian High Commission and Digicel on 25 October.

Health Minister Isabella Dageago is pleased to see the department moving forward in its efforts to mitigate the health risks associated with NCDs through effectively messaging.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines mHealth as a medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices, such as phones, patient monitoring devices, personal digital assistances and other wireless devices.

Despite the benefits, few countries in the Pacific systematically use a SMS-based approach to promote behaviour change for NCDs.

Nauru has high mobile phone coverage and a significant NCD challenge; hence discussions between the ministry and WHO identified this approach should be trialled.

Implementing partner WHO will provide the remote technical advisory group; Digicel, responsible for the technical specifications, deliver the project and provide targeted SMS; and the health ministry provides overall direction, agreements, and strengthen existing health care services. access and availability.

Photo supplied Ministry of Health