Nauru’s Menen district dominates EHC coloured lights competition

Nauru Media TV News reports three houses in the district were judged the best with Gracille Haulangi taking first place and scooping the major prize of $10,000 dollars.

In an official ceremony held at the Menen Hotel with the participants who entered the competition invited, Eigigu Holdings Corporation announced the winners of the coloured lights competition.

President Lionel Aingimea presented the winners with their prizes.

Fifty-seven houses entered the competition.

However, only thirty-five houses were judged on the 1st and 2nd of January 2021.

Judges for the competition were; Sharina Deiye, Ursula Amwano, Annie Malupo, Semisi Vaihola and Leilani.

It was a fitting end to a marvelous and spectacular coloured lights competition during the festive month with the winners deserving because of their fantastic displays, creativity and hard work.

EHC 2020 Pwijpwijen Coloured Lights competition winners:

1st place Gracille Haulangi Menen 336 points $10,000

2nd place Eigigu Bam Kepae Menen 325 points $6,000

3rd place Angela Haulangi Yaren 324 points $5,000

4th place Gordon Dageago Menen 323 points $4,000

5th place Celestine Anetan 322 points $3,000

Photo supplied