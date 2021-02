Inspector Capelle is on attachment with Fiji Police while his wife is pursuing further studies in the country.

He has served in the Nauru Police Force for over 10-years in the field of operations.

The Fiji Police and Nauru Police currently have a Memorandum of Agreement to enhance police-to-police co-operation between the two institutions.

Photo Fiji Police Force Caption: Inspector Brown Capelle attends the training with his Fijian counterparts