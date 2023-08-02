Nauru’s Financial Intelligence Unit discusses evaluation report with stakeholders

A statement issued by the government said “The mutual evaluation report will be a comprehensive review of Nauru’s measures in combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism.”

“In preparation for this, the FIU held the meeting with private sector stakeholders, giving the participants the opportunity to address issues in relation to financial accountability and to offer recommendations for further steps.”

It is expected that the evaluation will be carried out later this year by assessors from the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering.