Nauru’s Driving License Machine currently out of service

Drivers have been advised to provide their Nauru Revenue Office receipt when requested by police officers on duty.

The receipt will be their proof of a valid driver’s license.

A statement said this is a temporary requirement from the Nauru Revenue Office (NRO).

“Since the 16th of March the Nauru Revenue Office has informed the general public that vehicle driver’s will temporarily produce their driver’s license receipts during traffic stops as the license printing machine is currently out of order.”

“There is a total of 465 driver’s license card pending for release at the NRO office.”

According to Deputy Secretary for NRO Geoffrey Smith, spare parts for the machine have been sourced in Brisbane and are expected to arrive on island soon.

“The Nauru Police Force is aware of the situation and are working with NRO in temporarily allowing drivers to produce license receipts during traffic stops.”

“The machine has been in operation since it was commissioned 3 years ago but has reached its maintenance limit but will eventually be in operation again once the parts arrive.”

Smith thanked the public for their patience.

“Once the parts arrive on island from Brisbane, the NRO will start printing the license cards and will release them to applicants upon presenting their receipts to NRO officers at their headquarters in Aiwo Civic Centre.”