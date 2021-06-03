Nauru’s Bendigo Bank Agency turns 6

The Agency at the Civic complex including its branch at Capelle and Partner has been beautifully decorated with balloons and staff smartly dressed in their uniforms, according to Nauru Media News - NTV.

Customers visiting the branch yesterday were given cupcakes by the tellers.

The official celebration will be held tomorrow.

In a statement in 2016 the bank said their motivation for conducting business in Nauru has been to restore banking services after a 15 year absence because they believe that it's difficult for a community to be successful and sustainable without a bank.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV Caption: Customers at Bendigo Bank