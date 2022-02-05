Nauru’s Baitsi Community wins clean up competition 2022

Baitsi received the first prize cash award $5,000 dollars scoring 370 points from Anabar who took the $3,000 second prize with 360.

Anetan was third and received $2,000 with 270 points.

The cash awards were presented by the Minister for Internal Affairs, Isabella Dageago.

The Clean & Green competition was a packaged deal and it comprised of the Logo, Banner and cleanliness of the communities.

The competition was judged by Suzie Scotty and the Secretary for DCIE Berilyn Jeremiah.

The cleanup competition was organised to involve community teamwork with clean and green workers and the community as a whole to get together and clean their surroundings.