Nauru’s Aiwo road block now lifted

This has been confirmed by the Nauru Police Force.

Nauru Police said “The restricted zone is again reduced to 140 meters until tomorrow pending further notice by Police.”

“Residents within this restricted zone are asked to comply with instructions and not return home.”

“140 meters radius is from the crossroad in front of old Noddy's building to residential houses then cut accross to bug tent at Aiue Boulevard.”

“Until tomorrow 11/07/23 at 0800hrs road block will recommence for the continued work on the unexploded ordnance.”

Police continue to seek the general public's compliance for the safety precautions as advice.