Nauru’s ‘By the Book’ Victory lap race a success

About 40 participants from the Nauru Police Force and AFL Nauru participated in the event.

The event was announced at a meeting on 9 December with AFL Nauru team representatives, who pledged their support for the initiative they then took back to their teams.

The organisers thanked all the supporters who made the meet possible.

“Our sincere thanks to our sponsors: Nauru Maritime and Port Authority; RONPHOS; Nauru Fisheries and Maritime Resources Authority; Capelle and Partner; Hon Milton Dube MP and Nauru Rehabilitation Corporation, as well as Canstruct and Wilson Security for provision of bottled water.”

“A big thank you too to our judges, who each took time out of their busy day to appraise and select our winners.”

“Appreciation to Nauru Media for their coverage of the event. Nauru Police Force is always grateful for the support they provide us.”

AFL President Leona Cain worked alongside Nauru Police Force’s Superintendent David Canon to encourage team officials to give their best.

“Leona is the first female president of AFL Nauru, now in the role almost four years. She does a great job as President.”

“She has reduced the amount of violence on the field, and has the strength and confidence to carry out her duties without fear or favour, for the SAFETY of all players.”

SP Canon said “By The Book” Victory Lap: “We’ve done the demonstration now – we WILL enforce the traffic laws during victory laps.”