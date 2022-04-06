Movement restricted at Nauru hospital

The cases are now in containment at the acute ward negative pressure unit.

Nauru Media News reports frontline officers at the front gate are screening everyone going to the hospital.

The protocol covers all visitors, staff and outpatients.

The public has been advised to cooperate with the frontline team in order for the screening operation to run smooth and everyone can continue with their business in the hospital.

Everyone will have their temperature checked at the entrance and those who have flu-like symptoms will go through further screening such as taking the Rapid Antigen Test.

The screening will be conducted during every visit to the hospital.

Everyone visiting and accessing the hospital will have to wear a mask provided at the front gate.

The three cases are securely contained in the purposely built new acute ward and are under professional care provided by health staffs that are dedicated and rostered for the task.

Nauru’s Health Authority urges the public to be co-operative and not to panic as the situation is under control.

The Ministry of Health also continues to urge everyone especially children aged 12-17 years to get their shots so they can get full protection. There will be community visits conducted by public health officers to administer the shots.

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a serious health problem around the world therefore it is important for everyone on the island to take their shots to be fully protected.

Nauru confirmed its first two cases on Saturday, 2 April and the third case was detected on 4 April.

Photo Nauru Media News Caption: RON Hospital