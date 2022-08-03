More children receive Covid-19 vaccine in Nauru

President Lionel Aingimea said that out of this number, 3 children received their first dose (89 per cent) and 88 children received their second dose (39 per cent) and are therefore fully vaccinated.

“Children who have taken their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks ago are now eligible to take the second dose.”

“Parents and guardians are advised that if your child has Covid, it is better to wait three months from the time of infection to get their first dose. This will help the body increase immunity.”

“Waiting three months is beneficial in terms of building stronger immunity.”

However, there is no harm if you want your child to take the shot after recovering from Covid as long as they have no acute illness.

Aingimea also confirmed that no testing or vaccinations were done over the weekend.