More children diagnosed with Diarrhea in Nauru

A statement confirmed that just this week a total of 4 cases of confirmed ROTA virus infection was recorded by RON Hospital.

“The ROTA virus is a virus that is commonly spread amongst infants and children with common symptoms of watery diarrhea, high fever temperature and vomiting.”

“ROTA vaccination is the key prevention of minimizing the outbreak of the virus, apart from the vaccination of other factors that contribute to the transmission of the virus which can be prevented through hygiene and proper sanitation.”

General Medical Officer Dr. Mere Bitu encouraged the public to thoroughly practice proper hygiene and sanitation in their households.