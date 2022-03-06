Miss Nauru Beauty Pageant postponed to May

The Chair of Miss Nauru Organizing Committee, Annie Malupo told Nauru Media that eight contestants have registered to enter this year’s pageant.

They include, Miss Eigigu Holdings Corporation, Miss Fisheries, Miss B.O.E, Miss NRC, Miss Energym, Miss Nauru Tourism, Miss RONPHOS and Miss Nauru Airlines.

Even though Nauru Airlines has signaled their interest in the contest, they are currently in search of a contestant who is willing to take up the opportunity to represent the corporation on stage.

Malupo added that this year’s theme is about empowering women and the committee will be introducing two new categories of a local flavor in the motorcade and kauwen bwio, while the remaining categories currently used will still be part of the pageant. The pageant will also be spread out over several days.

The theme; empowering women will focus on women in leadership and the types of outfits they should be wearing as leaders.

The motorcade category is like a float like activity with the contestants and sponsors to come up with their own theme. The Crown & Glory will also be judged in this category.

The Kauwen Bwio category is designed to promote our flora and fauna with contestants able to use any local flora & fauna to design their outfit and wear on the night.

While a number of the contestants have taken to social media introducing themselves and their sponsors; the committee has organized a number of activities prior to the pageant nights for the contestants to bond and enjoy the pageant. These activities may include; make up sessions, cooking and other fun activity.

The postponement will allow more time for the contestants and sponsors to design outfits from local materials and or acquire outfits from abroad.

With some contestants just recently registering, it will also allow them more time to choose and work on their talent to perform on the given night.

The Miss Nauru Beauty Pageant is a very popular annual event which draws and attracts many people to cheer the contestants and witness the many wonderful and fascinating outfits designed by local women for the contestants.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV