Miss Nauru 2022 to represent Nauru at the 16th Miss Pacific pageant

The experience was awesome and fun said the new Miss Nauru eita dabug as she is now an inspiration to hundreds of youngsters aspiring to be like her. She said she will maintain a respectable character to be a great role model, especially to the youths of today.

Alexandra Pitcher was proudly sponsored by Eigigu Holdings and in her interview she expressed her gratitude to Eigigu Holdings for giving her the opportunity and she is very grateful for opening a new chapter in lher life, which she is ready to accept.

Alexandra won most of the special categories awarded which included;

• The stage interview

• Pre-pageant interview

• Miss Elegance

• Miss Photogenic

• Day Wear Category

• And the evening wear category

The Beauty Queen is said to be representing

Nauru at the 16th Miss Pacific Island 2022 where she is expected to present our rich culture and beauty in the best way possible on the international arena. Good luck and all the best in your reign as Miss Nauru eita dabug 2022.