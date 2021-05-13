Mini Census mission underway in Nauru

The mission will take eight weeks to cover every household including dwellings of foreigners in Nauru.

Nauru Media News- NTV reports four enumerators are visiting every house in Yaren to do a head count of people living in the household.

They are also asking other general questions to the heads of each household.

The purpose of the mission is to update the 2019 mini census statistics outcome and to also prepare for the bigger census which will be held in October.

Nauru Statistics is asking the members of each household to be available for the enumerators visit because it is important for their data collection.

Photo source Nauru Media News - NTV