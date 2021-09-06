Micronesian leaders release 20th Summit communique

The summit which included leaders of the five nations of the Micronesian region focused discussions on transport and trade.

Here is the full communique.

1. The President of the Republic of Nauru, the President of the Republic of Kiribati, the President of the Federated States of Micronesia, the President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the President of the Republic of Palau convened a virtual meeting of the 20th Micronesian Presidents’ Summit (MPS) from 30th August to 02nd September 2021 under the theme “Sustainable Transportation and Trade through the Micronesian Region”.

2. As host, His Excellency Honourable Lionel Rouwen Aingimea, M.P., President of the Republic of Nauru, and Chair of the 20th Micronesian Presidents’ Summit welcomed the Presidents thanking them for their attendance and participation.

3. Presidents thanked the Republic of Palau for its leadership and chairmanship of the 19th Micronesian Presidents’ Summit and the Republic of Nauru for its current chairmanship of the 20th Micronesian Presidents’ Summit.

4. Presidents noted that the pandemic has prevented the progress of the “Transport Bubble Working Group” and agreed to extend its mandate. The Presidents directed officials to adapt to current circumstances and tasked the working group to meet virtually.

5. Presidents noted the update and reiterated their support to the Republic of Nauru and the Republic of Kiribati’s membership to the Micronesian Shipping Commission. The Presidents agreed that relevant authorities pursue progress on this initiative.

6. Presidents noted the update from the Federated States of Micronesia on the burdensome financing requirements that Member countries face due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. The Presidents reiterated the importance of working collectively to address this issue.

7. Presidents noted that Members of the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit have deposited with the depository their letters of denunciation from the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat with the first withdrawal taking effect in February 2022. COVID-19 Pandemic

8. Presidents discussed the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 in their respective countries and progress of the vaccination efforts nationally to safeguard the health and wellbeing of the Micronesian subregion. The Presidents acknowledged with thanks the assistance of development partners and one another for the multilateral support. Strengthening Trade

9. Presidents noted that high transportation costs and unreliable transportation services contribute to the challenges that the subregion face in attracting trade and investment. Presidents further acknowledged the complementary roles of transportation (both air and sea) and trade noting that without transportation, trade cannot operate effectively and efficiently.

10.Presidents recognised the importance of establishing a subregional network through expansion in the transport sector to ensure that Member countries are not susceptible to fluctuating and inflated cost, and spasmodic servicing.

11.Presidents agreed to direct officials to develop initiatives in subregional shipping and air services including the development of air services agreements among Member countries. Sub-regional Security Protection of Maritime Zones in the face of climate change-related sea-level rise

12.Presidents reaffirmed their endorsement of the Declaration on Preserving Maritime Zones in the face of Climate Change-related Sea-Level Rise and its accompanying Aide Memoire, ensuing and culminating from the collective efforts of all Pacific Island Countries including the Micronesian sub-region.

13.Presidents reiterated the importance of preserving national baselines and maritime zones by depositing them with the United Nations Secretary General and agreed to advocate the Declaration on Preserving Maritime Zones in the face of Climate Change-related Sea-Level Rise at the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Pacific Regional Dialogue, 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the 26th session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and other relevant foras. Transnational Crime

14.Presidents recognized the value of sharing information and resources to combat transnational crime. 15.Member countries of the Micronesian Transnational Crime Unit comprising of the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Republic of Palau extended an invitation to the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Nauru to join the Micronesian Transnational Crime Unit. Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing

16.Presidents noted the implications of IUU Fishing on sustainable national development and reaffirmed their commitment to jointly, and collectively combat IUU Fishing by 2023 in the Pacific.

17.Presidents agreed to direct officials to develop a subregional strategy addressing the issue of transnational crime and maritime security to complement existing national legislations and policies. Establishment of the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit Secretariat

18.Presidents welcomed the logistical update on the establishment of the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit Secretariat.

19.Presidents acknowledged the importance of positioning the Micronesian subregion at the international level. Presidents also directed their Foreign Affairs and Legal staff to work on the legal documentation towards formalizing the legal status of the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit.

20.Presidents reaffirmed the establishment and strengthening of the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit and its Secretariat in the Republic of Nauru and further agreed for the Republic of Nauru to continue in its role as interim Secretariat until such formalities are in place.

21.Presidents tasked the Officials to develop a short initial statement of shared foreign policy or objectives, in which the Secretariat will elaborate further on, once established. United Nations Multi-Country Office (MCO)

22.Presidents noted and expressed appreciation to the Federated States of Micronesia for the critical update on the United Nations Multi-Country Office (MCO) in Pohnpei, Federated States of Micronesia. 23.Federated States of Micronesia shared that establishing the MCO is on track with an interim lease agreement of the MCO facilitated by the Federated States of Micronesia as its host.

24.Presidents expressed satisfaction of the ongoing efforts of bringing international MCO Staff and the arrival of the Resident Coordinator into the Federated States of Micronesia, but at the same time they expressed concerns; and, hence, requested further clarification regarding the long-term funding support through the United Nations for the MCO. More consultations will be conducted in this regard. Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme (SPREP) Northern Office

25.Presidents welcomed and expressed appreciation to the Republic of the Marshall Islands for the update on the SPREP Northern Office and reaffirmed support and commitment to the work of the office. Climate Change 26.President expressed grave concerns with the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report, an alarming code red on humanity and the critical importance of COP

26 in relation to actioning and securing global commitments on the Paris Agreement in line with the 1.5 degrees pathway.

27.Presidents reaffirmed their international commitments to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and to consider a carbon neutrality in shipping through an equitable GreenHouse Gas transition to zero emissions no later than 2050 leaving no one behind.

28.Presidents expressed appreciation and reaffirmed support to the Republic of the Marshall Islands for the on-going efforts at the Human Rights Council, towards the creation of a Special Procedure mandate holder on human rights and climate change.

29.The Presidents welcomed the Federated States of Micronesia’s offer to host the 21st Micronesian Presidents’ Summit.