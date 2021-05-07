Last day to receive first dose of the vaccine

Nauru Media News – NTV reports the adult population on Nauru 18 years and over including foreigners have been continually urged through GIO messages, Media and Digicel platforms to visit the vaccine Centre’s to get their first shot by the end of today.

On Thursday 6 May 603 people visited the vaccine centers to get their first dose bringing the total number of people administered with the vaccine to 6,854.

Vaccination Centre’s open today Friday 7th May include; Centennial and Ataro beach Menen from 10am to 6pm, Anabar Fishers of men 10am to 7pm and public health hall from 10am to 10pm.

Be responsible and get vaccinated today to be safe and protected from the virus.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV