Large WW2 UXO bomb found in Nauru

A statement said the bomb will be disarmed and made safe tomorrow, Thursday, 20 July.

“This procedure is very dangerous. To keep all residents safe, we ask that residents evacuate 2km away from the UXO (bomb) as directed by the Nauru Police Force.”

“If you live within the 2km zone you must evacuate. The evacuated area will include the Sport Complex and the Pacific Light House Church in Boe, the Wakka Store in Nibok, and all residences in Buada. Maps have been shared on the Government Information Office and the Nauru Police Force Facebook pages.”

“Thursday will be a pupil free day for all schools in Nauru.”

Evacuations will commence at 7am, with the area to be clear by 10am.

“The 2km cordon is expected to be in place for up to 5 hours. During this time the Australia Defence Force will make the UXO (bomb) safe,” the statement reads.

The Nauru Police Force will be present to give support and directions.