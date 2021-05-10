Kelly-Jaye Bingham shines at NAA’s 200 metres event

Nauru Media News – NTV reports Bingham running for team Blues demolished her opponents in her own age group of the girls under 12 with a brilliant run, and then caused a boil over in grabbing and defeating Nauru women’s sprint champion Chrissa Daniel at the finish line with a polished and well-timed run in the women’s open event.

National sprint champion Jonah Harris from Aida was never challenged as he made light work of the men’s 200 meters event easing to a comfortable victory.

The 200 metres a crowd favorite commenced at 11am with the girls and boys under 10 to the men’s and women’s open.

The events were dominated by team Evergreen and team Blues; however there were a number of other brilliant performances from runners in other teams.

Linkbelt Oval was packed from end to end with a fantastic crowd turning up to cheer the athletes and teams.

This is the last of the pre-events conducted by the NAA prior to the Constitution Dday sports carnival with the teams now focusing and preparing for the final day on Monday 17 May.

Photo Nauru Media News - NTV