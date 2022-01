The Pfizer vaccine will soon be introduced in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, this is a good opportunity to know more of the Pfizer vaccine and discuss with technical experts on any queries you may have.

The informatiomn sessions are being held from today until Friday.

The Pfizer vaccine is part of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

Nauru remains Covid-free.

Photo file Covid vaccination rollout in Nauru