ICT signs MoU to get submarine cable rolling

The submarine cable is now being funded substantially by the United States, Australia and Japan after initial developers the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) pulled out.

After putting pen to paper, Mr. Harris thanked Australia and the partners involved in the project as the venture will improve connectivity and open Nauru up to the world in terms of economic and social prosperity including the assistance ICT will receive to deal with Cyber security.

Speaking with Nauru Media, Mr. Harris said that with the submarine cable, connectivity will be heaps better because currently connectivity is through satellite which is clogged up when there is heavy rain. With the submarine cable this will no longer be a problem.

He added that the fibre carry terabits of data per second therefore given our small population, internet connectivity will be instantaneous. Should the population increase, we will still have that reliable and fast connection.

Economically it will benefit locals with E-commerce and banking because it is cheaper and fast. Similarly it will impact the locals socially as well through E-Health and education because it will be more reliable and fast.

The submarine cable will mostly be laid on the seabed and will run from Ponape to Kosrae then split into two separate cables; one for Nauru and the other for Kiribati and it will connect to the main hub in Guam.

The submarine cable is envisaged to be completed in 2025.

Photo GIO