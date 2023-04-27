Home Biogas consultant in Nauru to assess biogas project

Guy Jakobi, the General Manager of Home Biogas Pacific Regional Exclusive Distributer and a consultant for DEMA Home Biogas, is working with local authorities to expand the use of the Home Biogas Digester System in Nauruan households.

Nauru Media News reports the system converts organic waste into biogas for cooking and produces organic fertilizer for gardening.

Jakobi says the system can help reduce the dependence on imported vegetables and gas and further contribute to the fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

He says he is impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment of the Nauruan people to adopt this innovative technology.

Jakobi says he hopes more Pacific Island countries will follow and embrace renewable energy solutions for their development.

Photo credit Nauru Media News